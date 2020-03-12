Willow Fire: Evacuations underway due to brush fire in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — Name: Vall Fire (link to the main update page) #ValleyFire
Acreage burned: 10 - 15 +
Containment: unknown
Fire start time: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 after 10 p.m.
Fire cause: unknown
Agencies responding: Cal Fire, Cleveland National Forest
Evacuations:
Temporary Evacuation point: 2951 Jamacha Road at the Edwards Cinemas
Road Closures:
- Brabham St/Wind River Rd,
- Brabham St/Jamacha
- Wind River Rd/Sonnett St
- Sea Pines Rd/Congressional Dr
- Sawgrass St/Medinah Dr
Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in El Cajon Wednesday night. Just before 11 p.m. CalFire tweeted that the Willow Fire had burned 10-15 acres and was threatening structures.
Precautionary evacuations were underway for residents in the 2500
block of Wind River Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's
Department.
Deputies are making door to door notifications in the 2800 block of Wind River Road and Sawgrass Street. For your safety, follow the evacuation notification according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
The fire started near Willow Glen Drive and Hillsdale Road in Rancho San Diego near the Cottonwood Golf Course after 10 p.m. and was initially described as rapid spread with light to moderate flash fuel with an immediate threat to nearby homes.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released an emergency evacuation message on 12/2/2020 at 10:45pm: "There is a wildfire near 2400-block Wind River Rd in unincorporated El Cajon. Emergency responders are addressing the situation. An evacuation order has been issued for your area. An evacuation order means that persons in the affected area need to evacuate to a safe location to ensure their safety. All residents can evacuate to 2951 Jamacha Rd at the Edwards Cinemas. If you need emergency assistance in evacuation, call 9-1-1. If you need additional information, visit www.sdcountyemergency.com or call the San Diego Sheriff's Department non-emergency line at 858-565-5200."