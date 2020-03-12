Willow Fire: Evacuations underway due to brush fire in El Cajon

The fire broke out near Willow Glen Drive and Hillsdale Road in the Rancho San Diego area of El Cajon.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Name: Vall Fire (link to the main update page) #ValleyFire

Acreage burned: 10 - 15 +

Containment: unknown

Fire start time: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 after 10 p.m.

Fire cause: unknown

Agencies responding: Cal Fire, Cleveland National Forest

Evacuations:

Temporary Evacuation point: 2951 Jamacha Road at the Edwards Cinemas

Road Closures:

Brabham St/Wind River Rd,

Brabham St/Jamacha

Wind River Rd/Sonnett St

Sea Pines Rd/Congressional Dr

Sawgrass St/Medinah Dr

Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in El Cajon Wednesday night. Just before 11 p.m. CalFire tweeted that the Willow Fire had burned 10-15 acres and was threatening structures.

Precautionary evacuations were underway for residents in the 2500

block of Wind River Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's

Department.

Deputies are making door to door notifications in the 2800 block of Wind River Road and Sawgrass Street. For your safety, follow the evacuation notification according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The fire started near Willow Glen Drive and Hillsdale Road in Rancho San Diego near the Cottonwood Golf Course after 10 p.m. and was initially described as rapid spread with light to moderate flash fuel with an immediate threat to nearby homes.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released an emergency evacuation message on 12/2/2020 at 10:45pm: "There is a wildfire near 2400-block Wind River Rd in unincorporated El Cajon. Emergency responders are addressing the situation. An evacuation order has been issued for your area. An evacuation order means that persons in the affected area need to evacuate to a safe location to ensure their safety. All residents can evacuate to 2951 Jamacha Rd at the Edwards Cinemas. If you need emergency assistance in evacuation, call 9-1-1. If you need additional information, visit www.sdcountyemergency.com or call the San Diego Sheriff's Department non-emergency line at 858-565-5200."

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with San Miguel Fire of a vegetation fire near Willow Glen Drive and Hillsdale Road in Rancho San Diego. 10-15 acres, structures threatened. #WillowFire pic.twitter.com/ZgQk3etuvC — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 3, 2020