Local woman climbs 20 Switzerland peaks in 12 days

SAN DIEGO — Valerie Orsoni is a best selling author and founder of an online weight loss and coaching site. She also is the founder of an eco-friendly non-profit fashion company, Lili Warrior. But her biggest feat is climbing 20 peaks in 12 days.

"This is intense!" shouts Orsoni as she climbs a mountain over 14,000 feet in Switzerland. Although born in France, she calls San Diego home for half of the calendar year.

She is the first amateur to climb 20 peaks over 14,000 feet in 12 days; which is nine days of climbing with three days of traveling.

From the highest peak, Dufourspitze, in Switzerland, to a frightening Blackthorn Peak, she completed this incredible feat despite having a fear of heights.

"I was hanging by a rope and an anchor in a crack. My fear of heights came back and I was sweating and had adrenaline throughout my body. No one is there to hold my hand and you have to save yourself," said Orsoni.

She says it's been an uphill battle even before this journey started.

"When I was born, I was a sickly child. I had so many illnesses and brain tumors. I was born with skeletal issues. You name it, I had it," said Orsoni.

During the climb, she faced physical challenges.

"I broke a bone in my foot on the second peak. I climbed 18 peaks with a broken bone and the pain was excruciating every step of the way," said Orsoni.

Yet, she says her months of intense muscle-building training with Mike McCastle prepared her for these moments.

"Whether you are young or old, white or black, fat or skinny, you have one thing: motivation," said Orsoni.

Now, she hopes to inspire others.

"The thing is I was not trying to be the best. You can set crazy goals and you can reach them and work and push the boundaries. This was the purpose. My purpose was not to go on Instagram and say 'look at me, I'm the best.' I'm going to show my body and mind that I can go beyond that and I'm going to fight it and win," said Orsoni.

Orsoni says her next extreme adventure plans include crossing Greenland on skis and climbing a summit in Nepal that has never been conquered.

