Woman suffers minor injuries in collision involving Arnold Schwarzenegger

The crash occurred just before 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, near Paul Revere Charter Middle School.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets twenty dollars after winning a bet to fellow cast member Diego Boneta at the "Terminator: Dark Fate" panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

CALIFORNIA, USA — A woman was injured Friday in a crash in Pacific Palisades involving actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The crash occurred just before 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, near Paul Revere Charter Middle School, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The woman was taken by paramedics to a hospital with minor injuries, she said.

The LAFD and Los Angeles Police Department could not immediately confirm Schwarzenegger's involvement in the crash, but TMZ published photos of the former governor at the scene, reporting that he was not injured. 

The crash occurred about a mile from Schwarzenegger's home, involving his GMC Yukon SUV, a Toyota Prius and a Porsche Cayenne, the website reported.

The LAFD confirmed there were no other injuries in the collision.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. 

