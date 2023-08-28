Working for You: Balboa Park restroom boarded up for months

CBS 8 checked out the area along Jacaranda Drive near the Morley Field Bocce Ball Courts, and sure enough, the restrooms were boarded up.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is working for you to discover why a restroom in Balboa Park has been boarded up for months.

A viewer emailed CBS 8 after attending a high school reunion recently at Morley Field.

“The bathrooms are all boarded up... Some of the people were in their 80s & 90s. Now, the closest bathrooms are about two blocks away... Any help?” the viewer wrote.

CBS 8 checked out the area along Jacaranda Drive near the Morley Field Bocce Ball Courts, and sure enough, the restrooms were boarded up, much to the chagrin of the local bocce ball players.

“I wish it were open. When we're out here playing bocce ball, it gets a little warm, and periodically, nature calls. You have to go,” said one of the bocce ball players.

“Well, I would probably not use it even if it was open, to be honest,” said another player.

“One of the problems with the bocce ball community is they’re usually part of the elderly community. And they're the ones that need the restaurant the most. And sometimes it's tough for the elders to wait for the restroom,” one bocce ball player said.

The city of San Diego emailed CBS 8 the following statement:

“The Comfort Station in Morley Field along Jacaranda Drive was closed in February to repair damage resulting from arson. The Parks and Recreation Department will close comfort stations when there is a high risk to public safety, which arson is considered to be.

Due to numerous break-in attempts and incidents of vandalism that followed, the facility was boarded up and secured until repairs could be made. City staff estimate that repairs should take approximately 4-5 weeks and include testing for asbestos, lead, and mold.”

The reopening can’t come soon enough for the bocce ball players.

“I think it should be open to the public, but it should also be monitored, perhaps locked at night, opened, and have it checked out in the morning to see if it's clean,” said one player.