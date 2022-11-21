Christmas trees prices are up across the country and in San Diego

Consumers can expect to pay about $20 more for a real tree.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL CAJON, Calif. — If you're planning on buying a real Christmas tree this year, buyer beware. You might think the Grinch arrived early after checking the higher prices of trees this year.

At Family Christmas Tree Farm in El Cajon, a semi-truck arrived filled with freshly cut trees from Washington.

“This year they are really healthy, really pretty trees and you won't have a problem finding a really nice tree,” said Tyler Stokes, Family Christmas Tree Farm owner.

But the Grinch may make it hard to find a price that you like on a real tree this year.

“When you have the input costs increase by 25-50% for agriculture, I mean you have to raise prices,” said Stokes.

He also says freights costs are up.

“We also have to bring them 1,200 miles from Washington too,” said Stokes.

The Stokes family is not alone. The Real Christmas Tree Board reports 71% of the wholesale growers who supply more than two-thirds of the country's real Christmas trees say they'll have to increase prices five to 15% compared to last year.

The RCTB also reports that demand is still high and remains the same compared to last year.

At Christmas Tree Family Farm the eight-foot firs will cost about $20 more this year.

“They were $129 last year and $149 this year,” said Stokes.

Not all trees are more expensive this year.

“We didn't raise every price point,” said Stokes. “If you get a five-six [foot] Douglas Fir it’s $59, five to six [foot] Noble Fir it's $79,” said Stokes.

He and his family own Family Christmas Tree Farm on Pepper Drive, where you can buy a variety of pine trees including those that are potted, or you can cut your own tree.

The best deal for your wallet and experience is cutting your own tree at the farm which will only cost $10 a foot.

“We are crazy enough to put a handsaw in your kid’s hands and say go have fun. It's like a little forest out here in El Cajon,” said Stokes.

CBS 8 compared the cost of an artificial tree and found they can range from $35 to hundreds of dollars on Black Friday and they last much longer.

“Everyone has their own choices in life I won't negate you for that, but I think you are missing something,” said Stokes. “If you have young kids, it's the experience of what you are buying.”

Family Christmas Tree Farm opens on Friday.

To find the best deal on any tree, consumer experts recommend that you shop around and compare prices.