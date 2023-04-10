Liberty Station neighbors complain about loud construction noises, claim they were not notified

A neighbor living near Truxton and Farragut took cell phone video of the loud construction work Tuesday night.

SAN DIEGO — Residents near Liberty Station say they have been dealing with loud construction noises since early Spring.

"It's piercing. It gives me headaches. It’s that bad," said a Liberty Station resident who wants to remain anonymous.

"It's pounding, it's banging, its high decibel level," said Liberty Station resident Bill Jezierski.

"It's very loud!" said Sandy Peterman, Liberty Station resident.

"Five separate times! Jackhammers and bright lights into our house until 6 a.m. in the morning," said Kathy Jezierski.

"If I was going to grade these guys on project management, I would give them a flunking grade because they just did not do the job the way it should be," said Bill.

They say they would have liked to have been notified beforehand, but that was not the case. The Jezierski couple is so sick and tired of the noise; they’re moving out.

"One of the reasons we are moving out of the area is because of the noise, consistently. It's ridiculous!" said Kathy.

AT&T sent CBS 8 this statement:

"As we work to bring high-speed fiber internet to more communities, our goal is to minimize impact on residents as much as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and expect to complete this work as soon as today.

We require our contractors to obtain proper permitting, follow applicable construction codes, and abide by rules governing rights-of-way and property easements."

"They don’t care about the residents! They don’t care at all which is shameful," said a Liberty Station resident.