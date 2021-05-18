Celebrity Chef Richard Blais creates 3 new tacos for Rubio's Coastal Grill

Ralph Rubio asked TV personality Richard Blais to take street tacos to the next level.

SAN DIEGO — After a year of travel restrictions, your taste buds may be ready for a new adventure. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Carmel Mountain where Ralph Rubio and celebrity Chef Richard Blais are launching a new taste in tacos.

"Ah, there they are. Allow me allow me," said Rubio's co-founder Ralph Rubio as a delicious-looking plate of street tacos appeared.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill and television personality, restaurateur and cookbook author, Richard Blais, are taking eaters on a culinary adventure with the launch of a new line of innovative street tacos.

"The taco itself is just an incredible vehicle," said Richard.

The partnership between Chef Blais and Ralph Rubio was born out of a desire to push the boundaries of tacos. Just as the Original Fish Taco was inspired 38 years ago by a journey to Baja, collaborating with Celebrity Chef Richard Blais was equally inspired by the brand’s sense of adventure.

I wondered what would happen if Blais and Rubio touched tacos?

"Ah, the world explodes, the seas part, I mean something big," laughed Richard Blais. You've heard the stories about Ralph traveling to Baja and bringing the fish taco to San Diego, but up until now, you didn't know how Richard Blais, a New Yorker made his move to San Diego official.

"The iconic fish taco. It was one of the first meals I had when I came out here as a new Californian and San Diegan," said Richard.

“I moved to San Diego and couldn’t wait to taste Rubio’s iconic fish taco."

Two years ago, Ralph called Richard and asked the Top Chef if he could take tacos to the next level. If you are like me and thought the street taco didn't have anything else to give, think again.

"You are wrong," laughed Ralph.

Richard locked himself in a taco laboratory and invented 20 new tacos but only the top three made the menu.

The three new tacos include:

Hula Hula Carnitas:

Inspired by Chef Blais’ time in Hawaii, the Hula Hula Carnitas taco features pork marinated in a rich blend of gochujang, achiote, and garlic, wrapped in a banana leaf and slow-cooked, creating tender, juicy meat with an authentic Hawaiian Kalua flavor. Blaised & Glazed Crispy Chicken:

Delivering a tangy, zesty taco twist on Buffalo chicken, the Blaised & Glazed taco starts with Rubio’s crispy chicken tossed in Frank’s RedHot® sauce, the secret ingredient used in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Ancho Po-Boy Shrimp:

Named after New Orleans’ most famous sandwich, the Ancho Po-Boy Shrimp taco is a modern take on classic New Orleans street food. The taco features flash fried ancho-lime shrimp with Cajun aioli, and is served on a warm flour tortilla with crisp shredded cabbage, salsa fresca and a slice of lime.

Rubio's is so happy with the Blaised and Glazed, they named it after Richard.

"Yeah we will take credit for naming the Blaised and Glazed," said Ralph. Whereas Ralph Rubio found flavor in Baja, Blais is bringing a taste of Hawaii, New Orleans, and Buffalo, New York to California.

"OK, I am going try mine. Hula Hula Carnitas," said Ralph.

"I am going back in, it's so good I want another bite," said Richard.

Just a hint of Frank’s RedHot® sauce won't make your hair stand up, but if you need it to Richard is sharing the recipe that makes his famous hair hold in place for hours.

"It's equal parts duck fat and liquid nitrogen, I should bottle it, yeah we'll sell it at the counter," laughed Richard and Ralph.

It may be impossible to reinvent the wheel, but in the hands of Richard Blais a new taste in tacos is about to hit the street. I really did ask the two kitchen superstars to tough tacos.

"Alright, this is for you guys. We have not done this before, one, two three, it's happening, and we are okay. We survived!" laughed Ralph and Richard.

"The collaboration is real now, it's Rubio's and Blaised Glazed. It's official."