Girl Scout Troop 1942 trying to earn the 'Bronze Award' with hearts of gold

The Girl Scouts need donations to make 'Welcome Bags' for families at the Ronald McDonald House.

SAN DIEGO — Girl Scouts in Carlsbad are asking for donations to fill "Welcome Bags" for families checking in to the Ronald McDonald House. In this Zevely Zone, I met the girls with a gift for giving at Alga Norte Community Park.

There's just nothing like getting together with old friends.

"I've known them since kindergarten, so it's been a long time," said Penelope who was hanging out with fellow Girl Scouts Isabelle, Chloe, Liv, Sophie, Lily, Harrison, and Emma.

With masks on and busy little hands, Girl Scout Troop 1942 is thanking the community who helped them help seniors, firefighters, animals and so many more.

"We are writing to say thank you to the people who donated," they said while making posters.

In the past, they have made baby blankets for an adoption agency, collected food for an animal shelter, donated cookies to police and fire and donated money and supplies to the science, art and music departments.

The girls have made birthday bags for Straight From The Heart and art kits for Casa De Amparo to foster children.

"We did cards, cake mix," said Penelope.

"Plates, and candles," said Chloe.

"Balloons, cake mix," said Isabelle.

"We put in some crayons, color pencils," said Liv.

"There are kids in the world who don't have as much as us," said Penelope.

"Some families can't afford it and we did it for the foster kids," said Chloe.

"Just to help kids who can't really get that kind of thing for their birthday," said Isabelle.

Tracy Faris, one of the moms, told us their next project will help the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego.

"I'm so proud them I am so happy they picked kids because they are a great group of girls, they have so much fun together, but they have lot of love to give," said Tracy.

When kids at Rady Children's Hospital are sick and family members check in at the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego, they'll soon be greeted with Welcome Bags.

"This is a toothbrush and toothpaste," said Harrison.

"This is a stuffed animal that the kids can hold on to," said Emma.

Books, playing cards, crossword puzzles, anything to pass the time. The girls are also including notepads so parents can take careful notes of a doctor's diagnosis.

All of the youngsters are 5-th graders, and they'd love to earn the coveted Bronze Award.

"We are trying to work toward our Bronze Award," said "Chloe. "It's the highest award for our age group in Girl Scouts," said Liv.

The Bronze would be nice, but do you really need it if your heart is filled with gold?

"It makes me feel happy that we are doing this," said Emma.

"I feel like it's brought us closer together," said Sophie.

"It makes me happy that we are all thinking about other people and not just ourselves," said Lily.

They ended their meeting with a chant, "Girl Scouts are courageous and strong."

Troop 1942 is hoping to create fifty "Welcome Bags" with the help of donations. They have a website that shows all of the items they need.

Here is their Amazon wish list.