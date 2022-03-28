Girl Scouts San Diego honors 'Cool Women' of 2022

CBS 8 anchor Marcella Lee hosted the event and received a special surprise.

SAN DIEGO — Girl Scouts San Diego is honoring Cool Women and investing in Emerging Leaders. In this Zevely Zone, I shared a special day with one of CBS 8's own.

In 2021, CBS 8 anchor Marcella Lee was given the elite honor of being named a Cool Woman by Girl Scouts San Diego. Cool Women are exemplary women whose personal and professional lives make them consummate role models for girls. They make the world a better place as they balance, work, family, friends, and community service.

Last year, due to COVID restrictions, the Cool Women gala was held virtually.

Girl Scout Noor Alramadan presented Marcella's award virtually. "I now present to you Cool Woman Marcella Lee," said Noor with people watching the gala online. "Thank you, Noor, you are an amazing young woman," said Marcella at the time.

A year later, at the 2022 Cool Women Gala, Marcella and Noor finally met face to face. "My first time meeting her," said 17-year-old Noor. "I feel like I know you," said Marcella giving Noor a big hug.

Noor is what the Girl Scouts call an Emerging Leader. This event honored 31 Emerging Leader Girl Scouts – high school age girls who've gone the extra mile to expand their leadership acumen. "She is so confident, you were so well prepared, I was so proud to have you as my emerging leader I mean you are just incredible," said Marcella.

Girls Scouts San Diego inducted five Cool Women in their new class of 2022:

Naila Chowdhury, CEO, Pillars 4 Dignity

Inez González Perezchica, Executive Director, MANA de San Diego

Susan B. Major, Founder & CEO, Major Executive Search

Revathi Subramanian, Global Managing Director, Data Science, Accenture Operations

Robin Toft, Co-Founder, We Can Rise, and Global Life Sciences Leader, ZRG Partners

"For me they have given me hope looking at the world's condition and they are custodians of our future. It's now their turn to take it forward," said Naila Chowdhury who is proud to mentor the future.

Revathi Subramanian shared this advice; "First one is to not over or underestimate yourself, you try everything and if it doesn't work out it's okay but even going in not having any fears," said Revathi.

Inez González Perezchica says Cool Women knock down doors. "To make it a little bit easier for the next leaders, so we can share our lessons and love and support it will be just a little bit easier for them," said Inez.

17-year-old Girl Scout Karina Parikh is ready to follow their lead. "I am just inspired by them, I love their passion and commitment to helping not just San Diego but the world," said Karina.

"What a gorgeous, gorgeous day," said Carol Dedrich, CEO of Girls Scouts San Diego. She spoke from the lectern at the gala held at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. Carol honored decades of Cool Women. "Please stand, I know we have several of you in the audience," said Carol. "And we have Marcella Lee, please stand up."

Marcella Lee hosted the event. Before speaking, she was presented a special gift along with the other 2021 honorees. "Girl Scouts San Diego woo hoo," said Marcella while showing off a beautiful scarf to the crowd.

When Marcella was a girl, she did not have an opportunity to be a Girl Scout. For Marcella, the scarf symbolizes inclusion. "I thought it was this exclusive club that you had to be invited to when I was younger because my mom was an immigrant and she wasn't familiar with Girl Scouts so when I got older and realized anyone can be a Girl Scout, I made sure my daughter was one. They do so much good in the community and it is a great example for an opportunity for girls to become leaders, and these young women are so spectacular, I feel like our future is set with people like Noor and all of these great emerging leaders," said Marcella.

Marcella is a role model for girls throughout our region – through her very visible work on CBS 8, helping kids find forever homes through her gift of storytelling, and by championing Girl Scouts on so many occasions. As an accomplished, high-profile Asian American woman, Marcella gives hope to all girls, especially girls of color, who can now envision themselves as anchors delivering the news to people's living rooms every night. We know that if she can see it, she can be it!

One of last year's Emerging Leader Girl Scouts, Noor, stated that "one thing that resonated between Miss Lee and I is that we are both daughters of immigrant parents. Despite this, she learned how to network and build connections to open herself to new opportunities, alongside her parents' support." As the mom of a Girl Scout, Marcella sees firsthand the power of this critical mission of empowering girls to be strong leaders like herself. She has been a strong advocate for Girl Scouts both on and off the screen, doing stories on the work of Girl Scouts San Diego and mentoring girls whenever she has the chance. Now a veteran Girl Scout mom and community leader, Marcella is ready to pass the torch. "Cool Women, yeah!" shouted the women.

Every year, Girl Scouts San Diego, receive many nominations of remarkable, accomplished changemakers and leaders; to be selected as an honoree speaks volumes about Cool Women accomplishments and impact.

The long list of Cool Women honored over the last two decades include Erica Ollmann Saphire, who is developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine; acclaimed playwright Dea Hurston; Felena Hanson, founder of Hera Hub, the first international female-focused coworking space and business accelerator; Rose Schindler, holocaust survivor; D.A. Summer Stephan, a fierce warrior against human trafficking; and Cindy Marten, the new U.S. deputy secretary of education in charge of K-12 and higher education.

Proceeds from the event support programs that empower Girl Scouts to use their voices, develop a strong sense of self, step outside their comfort zones, and build resilience. Girl Scouts are prepared for a lifetime of leadership. Did you know ninety percent of all female astronauts were Girl Scouts? For more information about the organization click here.