A star is born over Little Italy

30,000 programmable LED bulbs will shine 24-hours a day until March, 2022.

SAN DIEGO — It's not every day a star is born. In this Zevely Zone, I took the first behind-the-scenes look at a brand new big, bright star shining above Little Italy.

Whether on the freeway or an incoming flight, San Diegans can enjoy a new beacon of light that is lighting up the night. Planted on a rooftop at 2100 Kettner Boulevard sits a piece of public art you must see. What began in 2020 to inspire hope during a time of pandemic darkness, The Kilroy Stars were commissioned in west coast cities by real estate developer and supporter of public art, John Kilroy.

"Virtually everyone has been affected by COVID," said Shannon Knuth from Kilroy Realty Corporation. She and her co-workers were asked if somehow, someway from the darkness there could be light. "No pressure at all," laughed Shannon.

Kilroy Realty commissioned Engineered Artworks and Zoetic Digital in San Francisco. "We started brainstorming," said Shannon. They needed a bright idea and it was as if a light bulb went off; 30,000 of them!

In 2020, Kilroy Stars were spotted in the skies above Seattle, San Francisco and Hollywood. In 2021, those shooting stars are now soaring above Long Beach, Austin, Texas, and San Diego.

One person on the street below looking up could only say: "Oh, wow!"

Another passerby said, "It's inspirational."

"The star is beautiful, and I think it's very fitting for this time of year," said Pamela, who was walking by with her family members.

Using light to transcend language, the Star spans 20 feet in diameter and is outfitted with 30,000 individually programmable LED bulbs. It is designed and built by an Oakland-based creative co-op widely recognized for its installations at Burning Man (Engineered Artworks).

The LED lights oscillate in rhythmic patterns and are visible from miles away. On Valentine's Day, the lights will be red. On St. Patrick's Day, the lights will be green. If the San Diego Padres make it to the World Series? The lights could be brown and gold. As Hall of Fame broadcaster, Jerry Coleman would have declared, "You can hang a star on that baby!"

The Kilroy Star will remain lit 24-hours a day, from November 15, 2021, until March 15, 2022.