'Mineshaft Coaster' is Big Bear's new thrill ride

California's only mountain coaster is more than a mile long with top speed of 30 miles per hour.

BIG BEAR, Calif. — Last year with COVID-19, many people felt as if they were living life on a roller coaster. Now that life is slowly returning to normal, how about riding the real thing?

In this Zevely Zone, I went to Big Bear to ride the new Mineshaft Coaster. Less than a three-hour drive from San Diego, in the mountains of Big Bear, visitors are finding both beauty and a beast.

The Mineshaft Coaster is California's new thrill ride and the only mountain coaster in the state. It's so nice up here, it's beautiful. Fresh air blue skies.

"Welcome to Big Bear," said Kim Voigt, the general manager of Alpine Slide Big Bear.

Usually, amusement park general managers stress safety but not Kim.

"I try to go as fast as I can, So I get a little competitive," said Kim, who told us her best time start to finish was 7 minutes and 13 seconds. "Are you ready to go give it a test drive?" asked Kim.

For $20 a ticket, you'll be swept away on a ride that lasts somewhere between seven and nine minutes. That's because each rider controls their own speed. Top speed is 30 miles an hour but by using a side lever braking system, riders can either push down on the lever to go fast or pull up to slow down.

Unlike most roller coasters, where one speed fits all and riders are just cargo on a train, the Mineshaft Coaster allows riders to pick their own pace.

"When I pushed it forward it went really fast," said Justin McMills age nine.

The cone didn't fall far from the pine tree.

"You can slow it down or go really fats and we went fast all of the way," said Justin's dad, James.

"Ha, ha, that was amazing," screamed James' wife Chandra, who wasn't expecting a wildlife on a wild ride.

"Trees and squirrels too," said Chandra.

Every cart is rigged with a camera which can send video and HD pictures directly to your computer for $14.99. The McMills from Murrieta said they made memories in the mountains.

"Oh absolutely. We will be back," said Chandra because on the Mineshaft Coaster there is a speed for every member of the family which means you pick your poison.

One rider can enjoy the serenity of the mountains, while another rider can scream their brains out, though tunnels, steep descents, hairpin turns, and corkscrews.

"Go on the ride, do it," said the McMills family.

The Mineshaft Coaster is more than mile long and open year-round depending on weather. For more information click here.