Ocean Beach art sale will raise money for cats in need

OB artist Stuart Glennon's collection will be on sale March 18-19 to raise money for the Feral Cat Coalition.

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of pieces or art will be on sale this weekend to help cats in need. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Ocean Beach to show you how you can sink your claws into a beautiful painting or sculpture for a good cause.

If you love cats and art, this story is for you. I visited an old home in Ocean Beach located at 2252 Seaside Street called the Sardine Studio. The longtime OB artist who lived there named it the Sardine Studio because the home is small and packed with his paintings and sculptures.

Stuart Glennon was a lifelong artist. He died on December 23, 2022 at the age of 93.

His daughter Alison Glennon is selling his entire collection to the public and donating all of the money to the Feral Cat Coalition. Stuart loved cats. He moved into his OB home in 1968 and shared the property with at least eight feral cats over the years that are now buried on the property. "He dearly loved cats. He had them his whole life and so I thought that it would be something good to do," said Alison.

Alison is mourning the loss of her father. "It's been sad but something good has to come out of his death," said Alison.

Stuart Glennon's entire art collection will be on sale on March 18-19 at his home in Ocean Beach located at 2252 Seaside Street. Stuart's home is filled with his life's work.

His lifelong friend Nancy Huber estimates the home holds more than 500 paintings and sculptures. I asked Nancy for her thoughts regarding the upcoming fundraiser. "Oh, Stuart would be ecstatic, he would think wow why didn't this happen in my lifetime?" said Nancy.

The pieces of artwork will sell for between $300 for paintings and up to $4000 for Stuart Glennon's sculptures. "100% of the proceeds will go to the Feral Cat Coalition. All of the money," said Alison.

The Feral Cat Coalition estimates tens of thousands of cats are living in the wild in San Diego County. The non-profit organization spays and neuters wild cats and provides vaccinations along with dental care.

The cats are humanely trapped. Then the mild-mannered cats are adopted by loving families. The animals that are too wild get returned to the same neighborhood where they were trapped.

The Feral Cat Coalition is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of feral and abandoned cats They have helped more than 62,000 animals in the past thirty years.

Stuart Glennon's entire art collection will be on sale this Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19 from 12-4 pm or by appointment at his home in Ocean Beach located at 2252 Seaside Street. For more information you can send an email to thesardinestudio@gmail.com.

The public can also call Alison and Nancy with questions about the art sale or to make an appointment. Alison's cell number is 619-518-1430. Nancy's cell phone number is 619-977-1647.