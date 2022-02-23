San Diego author writes inspiring book about Jorge Cantu

Blind man survived years of abuse as a child and dedicates his life to help others living with vision impairment.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Some stories are so powerful you must write it all down. A blind man living in Chula Vista wants to inspire others living with vision impairment.

In this Zevely Zone, I share a story of triumph and forgiveness.

We met Jorge Cantu inside his apartment. He was pouring a cup of coffee and sticking his finger in the mug to in order to know when the cup was full. Jorge enjoys spending time in the kitchen, which is no small miracle because as a child, his mother intentionally held his hand over a burning stove. "All he remembers is that he had an extreme burn on his hand," said Alma Lazar.

Alma is a San Diego author who met Jorge and knew she had to tell his story. "He is incredible," said Alma. "The more I learned about Jorge, the more I said 'Oh my god, this is a movie'. He went through so much I have to write a book about it."

Alma translated our interview with Jorge from Spanish to English where Jorge told us he grew up in Mexico City. He said he was the son of a struggling actress.

"He feels very sad because he never thought that a mother could do that to her son," said Alma about the years of abuse Jorge suffered. Jorge sold gum as a child to escape poverty and then turned himself into loving husband and father.

We asked Jorge if he was pleased with how the book about his life turned out. "Si, claro," said Jorge. Alma added, "He said that he finally found an angel that could talk about his life."

Jorge was born with a vision impairment and lost all eyesight at age 52 which meant having to learn how live his life completely blind.

Jorge bakes and sells bread and uses the money raised to fund his non-profit organization VISO which stands for Visually Impaired Support Organization. Jorge helps those who are blind learn the skills needed to live a full life. He wants to someday open a school for the blind.

Alma's book is titled "When the Light Goes Out." The story of compassion was awarded honorable mention by the International Society of Latin Authors.

Before Jorge's mother passed away at the age of 85, she asked Jorge for forgiveness. "He forgave her and made peace with life," said Alma. Jorge and Alma hope that you will read for yourself that 'When the Light Goes Out', hope turns on. "You can make it. Just be strong," said Alma.

Jorge then made a toast with his cup of coffee. "Salud. You are my new friends," said Jorge.

Jorge believes there are no limitations when a person firmly holds a goal in our mind. He reversed his bitterness to focus his attention and resources for those living with disabilities. Alma's book is available on Amazon by clicking here. If you'd like to make a donation to help Jorge's non-profit organization VISO, please click here.