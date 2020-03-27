CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will have to wait, and so will San Diego athletes training with their national teams at the Chula Vista Elite Training Center.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone I spoke to two athletes from the USA 7's Rugby Team.

What was supposed to be the first Olympics for Nicole Heavirland and Naya Tapper has turned into Plan B.

"A disappointment a little bit," said Tapper. "We are just trying to take the positives out of the negatives just understanding that at this time this is a chance for us to get better. Sports is a big thing for America and all of the other countries around the world, but we also learn from this experience that human beings are more important."

Naya sent this inspirational tweet to fans and friends that reads:

"A true believer that everything happens for a reason. Just a little extra time to get better, faster, stronger, smarter, more connected, and braver."

Nicole Heavirland is also putting the Olympic postponement into perspective.

"The world is not happening right now and that needs to be better before I can think of myself," she said. "There are people out there who don't have a job anymore, they are sick."

Nicole and Naya both believe our nation will only grow stronger from this.

"Hey San Diego, we got this we are going to make it through," said Nicole.

Their target may have been Tokyo 2020, but Naya said the podium will have to wait.

"To all of my people in San Diego and across the world, we will get through this," said Naya.

Naya and Nicole said they will continue training but in isolation with social distancing.