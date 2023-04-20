'Singing Seniors' share some much-needed sunshine

The Assistance League North Coast 'Masquerade Brigade' surprises friends with a knock at the door, gifts and song.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — When you're having a tough day, there's nothing better than a friend to cheer you up. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Carlsbad for a special delivery.

With so many seniors living in isolation throughout the pandemic, a friendly knock at their door made their day. "We've been trying to not let them know we are coming," said Fran Tovar from the Assistance League North Coast 'Masquerade Brigade' as they closed in on another dear friend.

"You are going to make me cry!" exclaimed their good friend Ann Connelly when surprised by the unexpected house call. Beverly Charles, president of the Assistance League North Coast asked if she could see Ann's backyard to possibly host a fundraiser.

"I felt so bad lying," said Beverly. Ann's husband Jim had been cleaning the place up for days. "Scrubbing and scrubbing and cleaning," laughed Jim.

They call themselves the Masquerade Brigade because throughout the pandemic, these singing seniors came up with any excuse to surprise a friend. "I thought I'd give you a bottle of wine since I lied to you about coming over here to have happy hour," said Beverly. Ann was spoiled with gifts. "Here's some more flowers," said one friend. It wasn't even her birthday. "I got strawberries from the strawberries stand," said another friend.

Just like it wasn't Ann Lange's birthday when the brigade checked in on her and her very sick husband. "It was very emotional, like Ann said, to think that people would take the time to come and see me and cheer me up it was just wonderful, that is why I am here to pass it on," said Ann Lange.

Three years later, the seniors recently surpassed their 100-th pop-in performance. "You are our sunshine, our only sunshine, you make us happy when skies are gray, you'll never know dear how much how much we love you please don't take our sunshine away," the group sang.

The ladies didn't know it, but their friend, Ann, needed a little sunshine. "That was so needed today, you just don't know thank you, thank you," said Ann with tears in her eyes. Ann's sister is dying from breast cancer. She just learned it's time to say goodbye so a visit like this was perfect timing. "It's just such a gift, it's just such a blessing," said Ann. "I feel so grateful."

"Should we come back tomorrow?" laughed Fran. The Assistance League North Coast recently gave away $65,000 in scholarships to students and more than two thousand shoes to children in need.

If you feel like singing, the Assistance League North Coast is always looking for new volunteers. For more information click here.