Dog problems? No problem for the 'The Rescued Pup' in Ramona

The rescue owner lost her life savings helping a dog, but saved up enough to open her doors again.

RAMONA, Calif. — If you lost your life savings doing something you loved, would you try again? In this Zevely Zone, I revisited The Rescued Pup.

Ramona is a horse town but there's always extra room in the saddle to save a dog. Three years ago, we featured Michelle Robertson-Clark who lost her life savings helping a boy save his dog named Rosie. "Yes, I am a crazy dog person," said Michelle. "It ended up being $9,000."

The dog survived, but her Ramona rescue did not. "That wiped us out as a rescue," said Michelle. Yet, somehow, Michelle saved up and opened The Rescued Pup again. You should stop by and see what she's done with the place.

The last time I visited in 2019, the store was empty. But even then, Michelle was filled with hope. "Absolutely. Thank you," said Michelle.

The Rescued Pup is now a high-quality pet store and training facility for all dogs.

"We actually specialize in behavior problem dogs," said Michelle. The problem dogs that other people give up on are just the ones Michelle looks for to work her magic. "We think there is hope for all of these dogs," said Michelle.

Dogs may be a human's best friend, but Michelle has got another friend by the name of Chelsea Schoeni. "I always wanted to open up my own coffee stand," said Chelsea who owns of the Cattle Dog Coffee Co. "I love dogs, all dogs in general," said Chelsea who heard about 'The Rescued Pup' and Michelle's mission. Chelsea decided to donate 20% of every travel mug she sells to help save dogs. "I'll do that indefinitely, as long as I can keep the supply coming, I'll keep giving," said Chelsea.

The Rescued Pup just launched a critical program called "Keep Them Home." This is a proactive, holistic approach to rescue. They are working to educate and help existing pet owners, so they don't become frustrated and feel they must relinquish their family pet to a shelter. This is being funded primarily by corporate sponsorships and donations.

Their goal is to have an impact on the number of dogs in shelters by addressing the common reasons dogs are given up on. Then offering tailored solutions and resources so family pets can stay home.

The Rescued Pup also offers training for humans – and their dogs, both private and group classes. They even offer their clients general counseling and pet concierge services. This can include everything from helping a client find a new pet that matches their needs, to references for daycare and pet sitting and of course advice on potty training.

Some dogs need a second chance, but so did Michelle. "Yes, absolutely," said Michelle. "It was wonderful because this spot is much bigger than the original spot and we do believe that everything happens for a reason."

If at first you don't succeed, if you're anything like Michelle you try and try again until something special starts to grow. "I think I am just too stubborn to fail," said Michelle who showed us a large tree painted on her rescue's wall. On the tree are pictures of the dogs she has saved. "We have our family tree, so these are all of the dogs that we have adopted out since 2019 when we opened this location," said Michelle. I asked Michelle how it makes her feel to watch the tree grow. "Love, love because these people take their dogs, and they continue to love because when we bring them in they are not shelter dogs anymore. They are a part of our family. We are a family here. We find people who are going to love them like we do."

If you'd like more information about 'The Rescued Pup' or want to buy a travel mug to help a dog in need, click here.