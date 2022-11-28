Cyber Monday: Jeff takes 'Roku Plunge' to connect to CBS8+

CBS8+ streaming platform offers free news, weather, sports and specials.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Cyber Monday is all about scoring a great deal and upping your tech game. In this Zevely Zone, I plugged into our new streaming platform CBS8+. I've always been a cable television guy but this Cyber Monday, I decided to play ball and start streaming television. For $18 on sale, I bought a Roku Express. You can also set up a similar system using the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

CBS 8 has launched the CBS8+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. There you’ll find all of our newscasts, specials, the latest weather forecasts, breaking news and much more.

You'll be able to watch live and on demand streaming of San Diego news and weather on CBS 8 Mornings, CBS 8 News at 11AM, Noon, 5PM, ending with CBS 8 at 11PM.

Here’s how to watch CBS8+:

Go to the app store on your Roku or Amazon Fire device

Search for "CBS 8 San Diego"

Select the CBS 8+ app

Download the app to your device for free

Viewers will see live breaking news. aerial shots from our chopper high above San Diego and specials, such as Celebrating Black History and our News 8 Throwback Special.

My experience connecting to Roku was easy. I opened the package and read the quick guide directions: "Step one connect your streaming player to an HDMI port on the back of your TV," I said. "Tada! There's my wifi and connect."

I set up an account using my email and Roku was activated. "My kids are going to love this," I said as I scrolled through dozens of streaming platform options. I want to remind you that all I did was pay 18 dollars for ROKU on sale. At this point I can pay to subscribe to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube TV, Apple TV or I can start streaming CBS 8 + for free.

As soon as my account activated, I saw our morning show anchors Neda and Eric streaming a newscast. CBS8+ has news, weather, sports and Heartthread specials. The Zevely Zone produced special streaming shows on military veterans, gardening, pets, friendship, restaurants and much more. All of those Zevely Zone segments will be at your fingertips.

"Oh wow, look at all of these Cooking with Styles shows," I said. Binge time! Sorry, I've got to go. Shawn is about to show me how to make a great omelette! When you open up the CBS8+ app you will see an option to view our 24/7 stream, which will feature our live newscasts and replays in case you missed one. The CBS8+ app has what you need to know across San Diego - 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

