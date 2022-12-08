Zorbas Greek Restaurant in Chula Vista closing after 34 years

Zorbas Greek Taverna and Bar of Chula Vista announced its closing after operating since 1989.

CHULA VISTA, Calif — Zorbas Greek Taverna and Bar of Chula Vista announced its closing after operating for more than 30 years.

“To all our valued customers and friends, and those that became family...all great things must end!” the Zorbas Greek Restaurant said in part on a Facebook post.

Zorbas opened in March 1989, initially serving Mexican food buffet style. Soon after, they realized their Greek selection of dishes was more popular and shifted much of their business model to great-tasting Greek meals.

“...For a small business to thrive and succeed through the ups & downs these past 35 years is something to be extremely proud of, and we are,” Chef and Founder Pashalis Koutzimbis said.

Chef Koutzimbis created a unique dining experience in the heart of Chula Vista at Zorbas, located in the 100 block of Broadway in Chula Vista – serving marinated lamb, moussaka, spanakopita, chicken souvlaki, and delicious desserts like baklava and kataifi.

Chef Koutzimbis said the restaurant is closing as he and his wife enter a season of retirement.

“We are humbled that so many of you have loved our restaurant, and we can serve our community as long as we had. We could not have flourished and succeeded without all of you, our most loyal customers,” Chef Koutzimbis said.

Zorbas management announced that most of the business equipment would be sold through an auction scheduled at the restaurant on Tuesday, December 13, from noon- 4 p.m. and ending the next day at 1:37 p.m.

You can view the complete inventory list and register for the online auction here.

Zorbas Greek Taverna and Bar’s last day of service was scheduled for December 11, 2022.