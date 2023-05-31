For this year's photo search, Gerber also wants your 'throwback' photos

This time, the company wants to see parents' old photos too.

Gerber is getting nostalgic in its annual search for a new Gerber Baby. The baby food giant says its judges are looking for baby photos of both parent and child this year, with the winner receiving a $25,000 cash prize.

"Whether your baby looks just like you or you have a hilarious throwback image of yourself as a baby to share, Gerber wants to see pictures of both parent and child and hear more about your story," the company said in a Wednesday news release.

Submissions are open on Gerber's website through June 10. The company asked parents to submit one of their own childhood photos (up to age 10) and a photo of their baby or toddler (up to 4 years old). Potential winners will get an email from Gerber in late June, with the winner announced sometime in July.

Gerber, a Nestlé subsidiary, first introduced its photo contest in 2010. The winning baby — also known as "Chief Growing Officer" — is featured in social media posts and marketing campaigns for Gerber throughout the year. The "spokesbaby" also gets a new wardrobe from Gerber's baby clothing brand and a year's worth of Gerber products.