'Sesame Street' Pride month episode introduces two gay dads

"Sesame Street" is celebrating Pride Month by introducing two gay dads as part of a special episode. "Family Day" debuted Thursday on HBO Max and YouTube , featuring Frank and Dave and their daughter, Mia.

Yahoo reports it's the first time the children's series has featured a gay couple, although it has discussed same-sex families in the past.

"Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion. So I'm so excited to introduce Nina's Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street," Muraoka wrote. "I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family."