Russian, Central American and Mexican refugees ask why they aren't being treated at the same level as Ukrainians

Some refugee families say they aren't being treated the same as families fleeing from Ukraine.

TIJUANA, Baja California — The Southern border is still being overwhelmed with refugees hoping to get entry into the United States.

But as more crowds show up, more Russian families are feeling the same rejection that other migrant families have received, while at the border.

Ukrainian and Russian refugees fleeing the invasion continue to arrive at the southern border seeking asylum. The only difference is that some Ukrainian families have been granted entry to the United States, while Russians are denied and forced to stay in Tijuana. Similar to Mexican and Central American migrants.

At the southern border hundreds of refugees, majority of them being Central American, Mexican, African and now even Ukrainian and Russian wait for a case number.

For some Ukrainian families they’ve only had to wait minutes, like this Ukrainian family who was allowed to cross seconds after this interview took place.

“You know I'm just happy that (here) there is a peaceful sky, there is no bombs or missiles. I can’t explain how horrible it is to look at this situation,” said Leisa, a Ukrainian refugee.

Leisa was granted entry along with her husband and two kids.

However, for a Russian refugee woman, who did not want to show her face on camera because of fear of repercussions was immediately denied. She now remains in Tijuana and can legally stay in Mexico for six months,

Although, with few options she will most likely return to Russia where she fears she’ll face consequences for leaving.

“And all of my savings right now are gone, I couldn’t tell when it would start and no one could tell me if my life was going to be in danger,” said the Russian woman.

With so much uncertainty on why some cases are being expedited over others, non-profit organizations have stayed in Mexico for weeks to help migrants.

“For migrants, Russian migrants, the path is more difficult. There is no easy way, it seems like those with a Russian passport are not being let in,” said Ben Weisburd, who has volunteered and helped migrant families at the southern border.

CBS 8 reached out to Customs and Border Protection about the disparities happening at the border, but did not respond to our request for comment.

When asked previously, a spokesperson shared that, “The Title 42 order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remains in place. Adding that they also review vulnerable individuals on a case by case basis.”

“All of these people are fleeing different wars. The difference is that the one in Ukraine and Russia is an official war, while the ones fighting in Michoacán or Central America are unofficial, but the risks are the same,” said Vicente Calderon, the editor for TijuanaPress.com

Migrants forced to wait in Tijuana hope they all get as fair of a chance as everyone else.