Ukrainian families waiting for loved ones at San Ysidro Port of Entry

Families are waiting patiently with little answers and without a timeline.

SAN DIEGO — Families are waiting patiently tonight for their loved ones from Ukraine. While the wait might be long, and in some cases uncertain, many say they’re willing to do whatever it takes.

"My son is Ukrainian, now he’s in the border in Tijuana he’s from Kharkiv where there’s war," said Tatiana Artiti.

Artiti has been waiting for her son for hours at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

"It’s so painful for us, our family, to see my son my eyes," said Artiti.

Artiti shed tears while she continues waiting for her only child to cross the border.

But with no answers and no timeline, she says it’s going to be a waiting game.

"I hope he stays with us for one year to be safe with us with my family," said Artiti.

Breathing a sigh of relief, Marina Lindsey, says while it’s not the news she wanted to hear, it’s something.

"Your sister will be moved to detention tomorrow, at least it’s good because i know what’s happening rather than not knowing but there's an option to offer bail," said Lindsey.

And she says she will do whatever she needs to do to get her sister Galina Vasileva.

Larry Goldhirsch traveled from New York to Mexico City to get his girlfriend’s sister. They headed north to Tijuana, but because he’s an American citizen, he was the only who could cross the border.

"They took this whole group with kids and everything and they have her somewhere else I’m gonna have to wait here for her," said Goldhirsch.

But another note he shares are the conditions refugees are forced to wait in.

"I saw a lot of babies sitting on the floor being held cradles," said Goldhirsch.

The process has been grueling for many families but they say they’ll do anything to find some peace from the chaos in Europe.