Ukraine Crisis | How to make sure your donations are going to the people who need help

"You want to give with your heart, but you also want to give with your head," said Kevin Scally with charitynavigator.org.

As the attacks on Ukraine continue to unfold, many of us here are looking for ways to help. But, in times of crisis, there are scammers looking to take advantage of the situation. One way to ensure your help will go to the right place is by donating to a reputable organization you’re familiar with.



For example, the Salvation Army, which has a link on its website people can select, ensuring every dollar of what they give goes straight to Ukraine. The organization already had sites set up in Ukraine and its surrounding areas.



So far, donations collected have gone to help people with immediate needs like hygiene kits and shelter. They've also been able to transport people to safety.



"A mother with two young children was trying to get to her family in Germany. Actually went from Salvation Army unit to Salvation Army unit from Romania to Hungary and we were able to help," said Lt. Colonel Lee Lescano, the Divisional Secretary of the San Diego chapter.



Lescano says they’re collecting cash donations, since anything non-monetary is too difficult to send.



"It's certainly easy to give blankets or clothing but almost impossible for us to get it there and the cost of shipping to get there is phenomenal," said Lescano.



While the Salvation Army is a good place to start, there's a number of other ways you can give.



The website charitynavigator.org has a list of nearly two dozen charities they recommend.

The site evaluates non-profits to ensure people are giving to the right place.



Over the past week, Scally says traffic has increased 50% and donations to charities responding to the crisis have gone up 3,000%.





If you have other charities in mind, Scully advises people:

- Check to see if they're registered as a 501 c3 non-profit

- Ask to ensure your money goes straight to the source

- Don't give in to pressure

"It's okay to take some time to determine how and where you want to give and look for a clear articulated strategy for how the nonprofit is responding to the crisis, and determine if they have a dedicated fund or not," said Scully.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians living in San Diego tell CBS 8 they're giving directly to bank accounts or Amazon wish lists set up in their home country.

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened a special account to raise funds for the Ukrainian Army. The account is multi-currency. It is opened for transfers of funds from international partners and donors, any person as well as from Ukrainian business and citizens.

For donations in USD:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York

SWIFT Code: CHASUS33

Account: 400807238

383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, USA Bank account: UA843000010000000047330992708