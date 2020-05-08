Dramatic video from bride's photoshoot shows Beirut explosion

The video starts off showing a typical scene from a bride's wedding day, when suddenly the impact of Tuesday's explosion can be seen on camera.

A video of a bride getting ready for her wedding in Beirut captured the moment a massive explosion ripped through the city.

In the 27-second eyewitness video shared by Reuters from Mahmoud Nakib, the camera focuses in on the bride's gown and her flowers when suddenly the explosion hits.

The video shows the bouquet sent flying as the videographer runs for cover, along with the couple and others nearby.

The bride and groom were reportedly unharmed and later took cover at a home.

Tuesday's blast killed at least 135 people and wounded about 5,000 more, according to officials. The government ordered port officials put under house arrest amid speculation that negligence was to blame.

Video of bride on wedding day in Beirut captures moment massive warehouse explosion ripped through the city pic.twitter.com/ZsH20S4TGt — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020

The investigation is focusing on how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, came to be stored at the facility for six years, and why nothing was done about it.

A senior U.S. Defense Department official and member of the U.S. intelligence community said there were no indications the massive explosion that erupted on Tuesday evening in Lebanon’s capital was the result of an attack by either a nation state or proxy forces.