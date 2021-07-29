Families of service members who died in AAV accident announce lawsuit against the vehicle manufacturer

The lawsuit alleges that BAE Systems knew about a defective cargo hatch door for years and never corrected it.

CAMP PENDLETON SOUTH, Calif. — Saturday, July 30 marks one year since eight Marines and one sailor died in an amphibious assault vehicle when it took on water and sank. On Thursday, family members of the fallen servicemen came together to demand answers and to file a lawsuit against BAE Systems, the vehicle manufacturer.

One mother of a fallen service member said, “There is a hole in my family that I can’t fix.” Another mother said, “Every minute of the day, every second, there are times that I just want to run and run and hope to find him so I can hug him again.” A fiancée of one of the men who died said through tears, “The thing is, it doesn’t get any easier as the days go by. I would not wish any other wife, fiancée or girlfriend to face the same feeling that I do every single day.”

According to the lawyers representing the family, the lawsuit is meant to force BAE Systems to fix the defects that led to the AAV sinking as well as the defect that prevented the service members from being able to get out of the vehicle as it sank.

One of the attorneys said, “The Marines and Sailor were trapped for 45 minutes when they should have been able to get out of the sinking AAV in around three minutes.” The lawsuit claims BAE Systems knew about a defective cargo hatch door for years and never corrected it.

The legal team representing the families compared the situation to a “death trap” multiple times, “As I worked on these pictures for today, I got to know these kids. That’s what they were. They were kids, and they were put in a death trap. Deathtrap is not a dramatic word that I am making up. Deathtrap is a word that was used at the Congressional hearings to describe this vehicle that they died in.”

BAE Systems responded to News 8’s request for comment with this statement:

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the families impacted by this tragedy and we mourn the loss of the nine service members. We are not in a position to comment on ongoing litigation. The U.S. Marine Corps has conducted an investigation into this incident and we would ask you to contact them with any questions directly related to the incident."

The lawsuit is expected to be formally filed in the next 24-48 hours.