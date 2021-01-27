Marines add women to boot camp for first time in San Diego

“We are all very proud to be part of it, and we’re proud to help move our service forward,” said Capt. Harris, Director of Communications Strategy and Operations for Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Western Recruiting Region.



This means change is coming to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, now that for the first time, women will train with men.



"The training is actually the same and the standards are exactly the same, but there are few little household things that have been done [like] some frosting of the window panes,” Harris said.



Harris said about 60 women of the new Lima Company of 400 arrived Monday night and are already in a 2-week quarantine before embarking on a rigorous 6-phase, 13-week training.



"Females showed up, and we will train any recruits that show up that want to be Marines and we'll make Marines out of them,” Harris said.



So how will it work? Harris said there will be five male platoons training with one female platoon in the Lima Company.



Modeled after the integrated marine training in Parris Island, South Carolina, who has done it for two years, the female platoons will have female drill instructors and a female series commander. There will be some male and female separate quarters for the company, mainly aged between 18 to 23 years old.



"It is exciting. There are people here who are really passionate about training Marines,” Harris said.