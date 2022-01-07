Military members sworn in as U.S. citizens at the USS Midway Museum

The 20 service members represent the U.S. Navy, Marines and National Guard.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A special life milestone was celebrated Friday aboard the USS Midway Museum just in time for the Fourth of July. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) welcomed 20 members of the armed forces as new U.S. citizens during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony. The service members represent the U.S. Navy, Marines and National Guard.

Southern District of California Chief Judge Dana Sabraw administered the Oath of Allegiance to America’s newest U.S. citizens, and USCIS San Diego Field Office Director Madeline Kristoff presented the candidates for naturalization.

The 20 citizenship candidates originate from the following 15 countries: Bahrain, Brazil, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Guyana, Jamaica, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines and Vietnam.

This ceremony is part of USCIS’ annual Independence Day celebration of our nation’s 246th birthday and the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

USCIS will welcome new U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremonies across the country from July 1 through July 8. USCIS encourages new citizens and guests to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media, using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.