Political groups clash in California following unrest in Capitol

SAN DIEGO — Pro and anti-trump groups in San Diego and across the country are clashing this weekend after a deadly riot at the capitol.



Protesters in Pacific Beach faced off Saturday afternoon, throwing rocks, bottles and eggs and attacking each other with pepper spray. San Diego police broke up the crowd with threats of arrest after declaring an unlawful assembly.



Joshua Youngkin said he saw one of the scuffles and tried to stop it. He said he saw two men - that he describes as Antifa supporters - physically assault a teenage boy.



“One of them tackled the kid and got him on the ground. The other began to beat him with the baton. [There was] a lot of yelling. Then we saw two other guys jump in to wrestle with the Antifa guys,” Youngkin said.



Youngkin said after the teenager was freed, a mob of Antifa protesters cornered the two men who rescued the teen. He said it happened so fast that he wasn’t able to get video of the fight, but he spoke with the teen soon after.



“We were at the pier for a patriot march. Antifa showed up. They pepper sprayed a bunch of us. I got pepper sprayed. I was running and I could barely see,” said the teen, who was allegedly attacked.



The San Diego Police Department said Sunday it would release the total number of those arrested on Monday. There were also other demonstrations held across the state.



In Los Angeles, a group called Refuse Fascism held a rally and car caravan at Pershing Square. The group denounced violence at the Capitol and called for the removal of President Trump and Vice President Pence.