SDPD declares unlawful assembly after protesters clash in Pacific Beach

Demonstrators for and against President Donald Trump squared off Saturday afternoon at Hornblend Street and Mission Boulevard.



As more police arrived on scene, some marching down Mission Boulevard and some riding bikes, they took up positions to separate the Pro-Trump protesters and a group of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters.



"Those who remain or return against this lawful order may be cited/arrested and risk exposure to chemical agents & less-lethal force applications," police told the two groups. There were reports of some protesters being pepper-sprayed.



In video posted online, a group of black-clad protesters, one displaying an "Antifascist Action" banner, could be heard chanting "racists go home" at the entrance to the Crystal Pier at 4500 Oceanside Blvd at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.