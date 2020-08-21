First-time voters excited but stressed about election

"Definitely stressful, definitely. But then again, I'm ready," said first-time voter and Madison High School graduate Tatiana Howell.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — First-time voters in San Diego closely watched the Democratic National Convention this week. While many said they were moved by Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris' speeches, others said the virtual event lacked the energy from years past.

“Morally, do I really support Biden? And am I willing to put my vote towards a man that I don't have any moral quandaries with?" said Phillip Latamondeer, Miramar College student.

News 8 has been following local first-time voters since October 2019. The group is made up of now high school graduates and college students from different political beliefs and cultural backgrounds.

“My great grandparents come from a different time and at a certain point in time, like they weren't allowed to vote. So, this election means a lot,” said Tatiana Howell, Madison High School graduate and U.C. Merced freshman.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris are not many of the first-time voters' first pick. Last year then-Morse High School student Diego Estrada said he would vote for Trump but now said he will most likely vote for Biden because his leadership is more appealing.

“Excited to be voting, not excited for actually voting - I guess for the candidates,” said Estrada, now a Cornell University freshman.

That sentiment carried over for Miramar College sophomore Phillip Latamondeer. While many of the speeches were powerful and emotional during the DNC, he said there wasn’t enough to get voters charged up.



“I just know people my age are feeling defeated that their first election is even worse than the awful 2016 election we saw with Hillary and Trump,” said Latamondeer.

Del Norte High School graduate and Ohio's University of Miami freshman, Matan Baar, said he will be voting to re-elect Trump and said the DNC focus on voting anyone but Trump won’t work.



“They don't talk about what they're going to do. All they do is bash on the president. They're like, ‘oh, you only have to vote for us because we don't want Trump,’” said Baar.

This frustrates MiraCosta College student Madeline Austin who is voting for Biden.

“I think even though they [Biden-Harris] are very flawed and they maybe they don't fit with my ideals perfectly, I think it is still a huge difference from re-electing Trump. Massive,” said Austin.

On Nov. 3, first-time voters say their vote will be focused on leadership.



“It comes down to the idea of respect and who I would respect to have and who would be the best person as the job,” said Mithil Pujar, Del Norte High School graduate and Minerva College freshman.

Many of the first-time voters said if the candidates want to target younger voters, like Bernie Sander supporters, they need to shift their campaign to social media.