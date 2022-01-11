Poll worker safety a priority as Election Day approaches

DOJ reported a string of violent threats against election workers. San Diego County Registrar says threats haven't caused concerns locally.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Election night is quickly approaching and early voting has already started. Poll worker safety is top of mind after intimidation incidents have increased around the nation.

The Department of Justice has reported a string of violent threats against election workers ahead of the midterm elections. So far, County Registrar Cynthia Paes says the threats haven't caused concerns locally.

"Fortunately in San Diego County we're not experiencing some of the threats that other counties or states are experiencing but that's not to say we're taking any of this lightly," Paes said.

The county is coordinating with local law enforcement and federal officials to prepare for election day. Paes said they're keeping close communication if any issues arise. Poll workers are trained to use de-escalation techniques and urged to call 911 if they feel threatened.

A poll worker shortage is being felt in many places across the country, San Diego County has been an exception.

"We did not have trouble but we could always use bilingual poll workers. If you are bilingual in Chinese or Vietnamese, you can still apply even though time is running out," she said.

San Diegans are being encouraged to vote early. Ballots can be dropped off at the U.S. Post Office, official drop boxes or any of the voting centers through Election Day.

With Election Day just a week away, you can find more information like how to find your polling location, track your ballot and more here.

WATCH RELATED: California 2022 election | How to find your polling location, track your ballot and more (Nov. 2022).

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android