California 2022 election | How to register, vote, track your ballot and more

Here is a guide that will walk you through what you need to know before you cast your vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Here is a guide that will help answer some of your election questions.

How do I register to vote in California

You can complete a voter registration application online at the state's Register to Vote website. You can also pick up a paper application at your county elections office, any Department of Motor Vehicles field office, and many post offices, public libraries, and government offices.

How do I know if I’m registered?

You can check your voter registration status at any time to make sure it’s current and you’re eligible to vote.

What do I need to vote?

Identification is not required to vote in California, but it's a good idea to bring ID with you when you vote for the first time. You can find more information about identification here.

Will there be early voting?

Elections aren't just a one day event anymore. In-person voting at any of the county polling locations begins on Oct. 29. Mail in voting is already under way. Ballots have been sent out, and you can drop your ballot off at drop boxes across San Diego County.

Can I vote by mail?

You can vote by mail and avoid lines on Election Day. Fill your ballot out at home, sign it, date it and return it by mail or at any of the drop boxes located across San Diego County.

How do I know my ballot has been counted?

You can track your ballot every step of the way by signing up for Where’s my Ballot? This allows you to see when the Registrar mails your ballot, when it arrives back at the Registrar’s office and when it is counted.

Where can I find my polling location?

In-person voting begins on Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 7, polling locations will be open 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

Polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

What is the Voter's Choice Act?

The law passed in 2016 modernized elections in California by allowing voters to choose how, when, and where to cast their ballot by:

Mailing every voter a ballot

Expanding in-person early voting

Allowing voters to cast a ballot at any vote center within their county