San Diego leaders call on Congress to pass Act allowing Afghan refugees to stay in U.S. permanently

"Imagine the instability anxiety and fear you would feel not knowing if you would be allowed to live in the U.S.," said San Diego Unified School District Trustee, Shana Hazan.



"These are our allies who fought alongside our U.S. troops. They're now in danger of being left behind," said California Assemblymember, Chris Ward.



There are approximately 70,000 Afghan refugee living in the United States, most of whom have adjusted their lives, without any guarantee they’ll be able to stay.



“In the 797 days since the evacuation they've been living on temporary status - temporary housing, temporary employment, temporarily sending their kids to neighborhood schools. This is unacceptable," said Chris Purdy, with Evacuate our Allies Coalition.



Of those 70,000 Afghan refugees, up to 5,000 are estimated to live in San Diego County - including in Serra Mesa, which District 7 Councilmember Raul Campillo represents.



He says aside from it being a humanitarian issue, passing the Afghan Adjustment Act is crucial for national security as well.



"The enemies of the United States will be able to say to those in their country don't defend the United States because when things get rough, United States won't back you. That's why we need the House to take this up and send this to the desk of President Biden because we want to send our allies and those who believe in our democratic values that if they stand with us, we will have their back,” said Campillo.



Refugees include those who fought alongside us troops, as well as ones who worked as translators.



Supporters of the Afghan Adjustment Act say the U.S. promised to keep them, and others still trapped in Afghanistan, safe.



A promise we've failed to act on.