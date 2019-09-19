Hundreds of President Trump protesters and supporters gathered downtown to express their opinions about Trump’s San Diego visit on Wednesday. For the most part, things remained peaceful.

A street full of protesters showed up under the "Baby Trump" balloon ahead of and during President Trump's fundraiser lunch at the U.S .Grant Hotel downtown.

“Tell the Republican party that this is what democracy looks like,” said one protester.

They held signs that read "Dump Trump" and "no wall."

"He came here to raise money- cruel and unjust,” said a protester.

"His cruel, rights abuses [are] not about the people,” said another.

San Diego police kept President Trump supporters separated from the protesters to keep the demonstrations safe.

A man wearing a patriotic spandex suit and a MAGA hat was also asked to leave, with another person saying, “go back to Russia.”

Some Trump supporters were scared to give their last names..

“I don’t want people coming to bomb me at my house,” said a supporter.

However, others were proud. Blake Marnell donned a brick suit and expressed his approval of Wednesday's show of democracy.

“I came here to show support for the president and his policies,” said Marnell. “There's kind of a feeling that California has been abandoned by conservatives, and I think President Trump coming here today shows that is not the case [and] that we need to fight."

President Trump headed back to the White House on Wednesday evening.