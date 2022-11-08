San Diego hospitals reach big milestone when it comes to delivering care for seniors

San Diego County is first in nation to have all hospital ERs accredited as Geriatric Emergency Departments.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the population in San Diego continues to age, the need for geriatric focused medical care grows, too.

San Diego County is the first in the nation to have all hospital ERs accredited as Geriatric Emergency Departments [GEDs].

"It’s the largest growing demographic in our country and state, we have to be prepared to address their needs," said Zia Agha, CEO of non-profit West Health. The organization focuses on healthcare for the senior population.

Agha said about 20-30% of patients who visit emergency rooms are seniors. He said receiving the accreditation means the level of care they'll receive in San Diego is high.

"First of all, the environment itself is created to be senior-friendly. [Such as] less noise, less overcrowding, no beeping alarms, non-skid floors, lighting, all of those things," said Agha.

In addition to that, he said the training the staff has received is geared toward taking into account a senior's needs beyond just the injury that landed them in the hospital. For example, if they fell, do they need physical therapy? What prescription medications are they already taking?

Hospitals with GEDs may either have a separate emergency room space designated for older adults, or have integrated best practices for older adults into an existing emergency department.

There are only around 350 accredited geriatric emergency departments across the country. California has the highest number of them. There are 18 in San Diego County.