Drug tunnel discovered in Tijuana

Mexican Federal Police described the tunnel as "sophisticated."

TIJUANA, Baja California — Federal police in Mexico have located a drug tunnel just east of the Otay Mesa Border Crossing on the Mexico side of the border.

Mexican Federal Police agents in Tijuana are guarding a tunnel entrance at a warehouse on Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz street along with the National Guard and the military.

The tunnel is just east of the Otay Mesa border crossing and just across the street from the Mexican National Guard headquarters, we are told.

Vicente Calderon of Tijuana Press tells us the tunnel was discovered three days ago, but Mexican Federal agents did not get inside to inspect the tunnel until today.

Sources tell News 8 that the tunnel extended far north into the United States but did not have an opening on this side of the border.

We are awaiting more details from the Mexican authorities, but we are told the tunnel was sophisticated.

Several other tunnels have been discovered in the same area over the past several years.

In January 2020, CBS8 reported on the longest cross-border tunnel ever discovered in the area.