Gov. Gavin Newsom stresses localism for coronavirus reopening timelines

The news briefings come after Los Angeles County restaurants learned they could soon reopen for limited dine-in service, as could hair salons, with the state Friday morning approving the county's request to move deeper into California's roadmap for restarting the economy.



Los Angeles -- home to roughly half of the state's coronavirus cases and deaths -- had been one of only about a dozen California counties not to have received a "variance" from the state allowing more types of businesses to reopen.



The variances are granted based on a list of criteria, including infection rates, hospital capacity, testing availability and ability to trace contacts of infected residents.



County health officials noted this week that while case numbers and deaths continue to rise, infection and hospitalization rates have been trending downward.



With the state on Friday granting the variance, it will now be up to the county to amend its health order and provide guidelines for the resumption of dine-in service at restaurants and for hair salons to reopen.



County officials will likely address the issue during a scheduled Friday afternoon COVID-19 briefing.



Other Southern California counties, including Orange, Riverside and San Diego, received variances last week, and restaurants were permitted to open there with a series of health restrictions -- such as limited capacity, required social distancing and face coverings for staff and customers.