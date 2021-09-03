Governor Newsom delivers the 2021 State of the State address from Dodger Stadium

Not so much on policy, but the governor used his time to highlight communities working hard during the last year of the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom's State of the State address looked like none other on Tuesday. The governor went live, virtually from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Looking at the last year of historical events, it was a stark contrast from last year's in-person speech from Sacramento. In last year's State of the State, no mention of coronavirus was said by Newsom, according to a transcription by Calmatters.

Newsom's choice of speaking at Dodger Stadium is symbolic noting the stadium seats around 56,000 people. This makes up the nearly 55,000 people in California who lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic.

For Newsom's third State of the State, the focus was on work done throughout the last year of the pandemic, and the long road ahead.

Watch the full 2021 California State of the State Address:

"Dodger Stadium is among the first community vaccination sites in California and serves communities across the largest city in our state. To mark our path to a brighter future, the Governor delivered his address from the home of last year’s World Series Champions, which has now become one of the nation’s largest vaccination sites," an email from Sahar Robertson, the governor's spokesperson stated.

The governor toured a vaccination site in Earlimart, just south of Tulare in the Central Valley Monday. He highlighted the work needed to make sure enough teachers are safely vaccinated to get school in-person again.

He told reporters that while last year's SOTS was earmarked to address homelessness, he plans on mentioning the issue sparingly in comparison to the work done to combat the pandemic.

Dodger Stadium was also one of the first vaccination superstations in California. Once filled with thousands of fans, frontline workers vaccinate upwards of thousands per day.

The speech is pivotal as the governor faces a pending recall election. Supporters of the recall are frustrated with Newsom's handling of the pandemic. Organizers report they have nearly two million signatures, almost half a million more than what they need.

Local governments still need to sift through the signatures for verification, which is expected to start on March 17.

The governor also loosened some pandemic-related restrictions. This includes allowing parks, venues and stadiums to reopen with limited capacity. Those mentioned can reopen on April 1 as long as the residing county is in the red tier.

Governor Newsom told reporters on Monday that at least 12 counties will be transitioning into a less-restrictive tier of reopening.

"Getting back to whatever resemblance of normalcy that we recall and we remember, but with a vibrancy of having flexed our muscles and a resiliency that comes only after a year where our journey has been challenged by this global pandemic," the Governor said on Monday.