SAN DIEGO — Visitors to McDonalds’s on Aero Drive in Mission Valley received quite the surprise when they drove to the window on Tuesday morning. San Diego Padres pitcher Cal Quantrill greeted fans and served breakfast as part of McDonald’s effort to create feel good moments for the San Diego community.

As part of the event, the first 40 fans that arrived wearing their Padres gear received a free Egg McMuffin meal. The number 40 was chosen to coincide with Quantrill’s jersey number.

Quantrill said he loves any chance to get out in the community whether it is on an off day or morning before a game.

After serving breakfast, Quantrill signed autographs for all fans there. He even added, “maybe I lured one or two more fans into the stadium today.”

