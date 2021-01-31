Farmers Insurance Open enters final round at Torrey Pines Golf Course

SAN DIEGO — Carlos Ortiz of Mexico and American Patrick Reed share a two-shot lead over five golfers entering Sunday's final round of the $7.5 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Second-round leader Viktor Hovland of Norway and Spaniard Jon Rahm are among the golfers tied for third at 8-under-par. American Sam Burns, also part of the group tied for third, will join Ortiz and Reed in Sunday's final group. The winner will receive $1.35 million.



Ortiz began play Saturday among eight golfers tied for 21st, five shots off the lead, then shot the day's low round, a 6-under-par 66. He offset a bogey on the South Course's par-3 11th hole with seven birdies, including four on his six last holes.



"I hit the ball great and made a couple putts and when you do that it normally is a good outcome," Ortiz said.



Ortiz was able to salvage par on the par-5 ninth hole with a 58-foot, 10-inch chip shot after both of his first two shots went into the rough and his fourth went over the green.



"I feel like I played three holes in one hole," Ortiz said. "It was just exhausting hitting out of the rough."



The 29-year-old Ortiz is seeking to become the 2020-21 PGA Tour season's first multiple winner. He won the Vivint Houston Open in November, his first victory on the PGA Tour.



Reed mixed birdies on the second, fourth and ninth holes with an eagle at the par-5 sixth to shoot a 5-under 31 on the front nine, his lowest 9- hole score on the South Course in six Farmers Insurance Open starts. He had four bogeys on the back nine and finished his round with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole for a 2-under-par 70.



"Just kind of one of those things that I felt like I just put myself in wrong spots on certain holes, but at the same time was able to kind of right the ship and make birdie on the last," said Reed, who was among six golfers who began the round tied for second, one shot off the lead.



Reed became involved in a rules dispute on the par-4 10th hole.



A television replay showed the ball bounced once on his second shot before settling into the rough. Reed said the other two players in his group "didn't see the ball bounce and the volunteer who was almost on top of the golf ball when it landed literally went and marked it right then and there."



Reed said he called the rules official over who checked and agreed the ball had broken the plane. Reed then took embedded ball rule relief, one club length from the embedded ball and dropped the ball from there.



"At that point, when you have three players, three caddies and the volunteer's really close to the golf ball not seeing the ball bounce, then you have to go by what everyone sees and what everyone saw," Reed said.



"When no one has seen that, then the rules official basically say whether it's free relief or not, and the rules official agreed that the ball has broken the plane and it was relief."



Reed hit his next shot 43 yards to the green to set up a 14-foot, four- inch putt he sank to save par.



Reed said after he completed his round the head rules official came up to him after seeing video of the shot and said, "You've done this perfectly."



Hovland entered Saturday's round with a one-shot lead over six golfers, including Rahm. He shot a 1-over-par 73 Saturday, with two bogeys and two birdies on the front nine and two bogeys, a double bogey and three birdies on the back nine.



Rahm, second on the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest in the field, shot a par-72 with four bogeys and four birdies. He won the tournament in 2017.



San Diego State and Scripps Ranch High School graduate Xander Schauffele had Saturday's only bogey-free round, shooting a 4-under-par 68 to move from a tie for 40th to a tie for 12th.



Schauffele had missed the cut four of the previous five times he played in the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for 25th in 2019.