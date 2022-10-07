x
Padres

Padres Wild Card Series roster announced | Brandon Dixon on, Clevinger off

The club is carrying 12 pitchers and 14 position players for their wild card series against the New York Mets.
Credit: AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against a Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — The roster is set! The San Diego Padres will take on the New York Mets in a three-game series starting Friday with a roster that has a few surprises on it.

On Friday, the team published the roster of 26 players who will take part in the series. It included infielder Brandon Dixon and didn’t include pitcher Mike Clevinger. According to CBS Sports, Clevinger will be in New York with the team after testing negative for COVID-19.

The biggest question going into the series was if the team would carry 12 or 13 pitchers? According to their finalized roster, they will carry 12 pitchers as well as 14 position players.

Find the full roster below:

Pitchers

  • Yu Darvish
  • Luis Garcia
  • Josh Hader
  • Tim Hill
  • Pierce Johnson
  • Sean Manaea
  • Nick Martinez
  • Adrian Morejon
  • Joe Musgrove
  • Blake Snell
  • Robert Suarez
  • Steven Wilson

Catchers

  • Jorge Alfaro
  • Luis Campusano
  • Austin Nola

Infielders

  • Josh Bell
  • Jake Cronenworth
  • Brandon Dixon
  • Brandon Drury
  • Ha-Seong Kim
  • Manny Machado
  • Wil Myers

Outfielders

  • Jose Azocar
  • Trent Grisham
  • Jurickson Profar
  • Juan Soto

First pitch of Game one of the series against the Mets will take place on Friday, October 7 at 5:07 p.m. 

Game one features a stellar starting pitching matchup of Yu Darvish vs. Max Scherzer.

Game two probable starters are Blake Snell vs. Jacob Degrom.

Game three probable starters include Joe Musgrove vs. Chris Bassitt.

