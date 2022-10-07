Padres Wild Card Series roster announced | Brandon Dixon on, Clevinger off

The club is carrying 12 pitchers and 14 position players for their wild card series against the New York Mets.

SAN DIEGO — The roster is set! The San Diego Padres will take on the New York Mets in a three-game series starting Friday with a roster that has a few surprises on it.

On Friday, the team published the roster of 26 players who will take part in the series. It included infielder Brandon Dixon and didn’t include pitcher Mike Clevinger. According to CBS Sports, Clevinger will be in New York with the team after testing negative for COVID-19.

The biggest question going into the series was if the team would carry 12 or 13 pitchers? According to their finalized roster, they will carry 12 pitchers as well as 14 position players.

Find the full roster below:

Pitchers

Yu Darvish

Luis Garcia

Josh Hader

Tim Hill

Pierce Johnson

Sean Manaea

Nick Martinez

Adrian Morejon

Joe Musgrove

Blake Snell

Robert Suarez

Steven Wilson

Catchers

Jorge Alfaro

Luis Campusano

Austin Nola

Infielders

Josh Bell

Jake Cronenworth

Brandon Dixon

Brandon Drury

Ha-Seong Kim

Manny Machado

Wil Myers

Outfielders

Jose Azocar

Trent Grisham

Jurickson Profar

Juan Soto

First pitch of Game one of the series against the Mets will take place on Friday, October 7 at 5:07 p.m.

Game one features a stellar starting pitching matchup of Yu Darvish vs. Max Scherzer.

Game two probable starters are Blake Snell vs. Jacob Degrom.