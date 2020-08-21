San Diego Padres break MLB record with 4 consecutive games with grand slams

Four different players hit grand slams for the Padres in their past four games setting a record in Major League Baseball.

SAN DIEGO — During the fourth game in a row against the Texas Rangers, the San Diego Padres hit a grand slam Thursday night setting a record in Major League Baseball. The latest bases-loaded home run was hit by first baseman Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning.

Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit one on Monday, Wil Myers hit one on Tuesday and Manny Machado nailed a walk-off grand slam Wednesday on a 3-2 count in the bottom of the 10th with the Padres down one run to the Rangers.

Three consecutive games with grand slams was a feat in itself. When diving into the record books we found that the only other National League team to have three consecutive games with a grand slam were the Cleveland Spiders against the Boston Beaneaters all the way back in 1895.

It has been done three times before in the American League. Milwaukee was the first team to do it in 1978, followed by Detroit in 1993 and most recently the Chicago White Sox did it in 2006.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam can be watched here.

Wil Myers grand slam can be watched here.

Manny Machado's walk-off grand slam can be watched here.

See below for Hosmer's latest addition to the grand slam club below:

Four games. Four grand slams.



What a weird, random, beautiful sport this is. pic.twitter.com/YPXcd8Eyz1 — Slam Diego Padres (@Padres) August 21, 2020