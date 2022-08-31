Snapdragon Stadium | The first phase of a total revamp for the Mission Valley site

San Diego State is planning to build a living and recreational space outside Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — There is more to Snapdragon Stadium and the Mission Valley site than football and concerts. The next phase of the SDSU Mission Valley Development Project includes a living and recreational area.

CBS 8 walked outside the new stadium with Gina Jacobs, the Vice President of the SDSU Mission Valley Development Project. She pointed to the east of the parking lot near Interstate 15 and said, “That entire grey area is temporary parking but in the future that is where we will have residential housing.”

San Diego State says in addition to the stadium there will be 4,600 residences that will include affordable housing, a 400-room hotel and enough retail that could fit nearly two football fields.

“There is grass there now but those are future locations for Innovation District buildings for research and labs,” said Jacobs.

Surrounding the 1.6 million square feet of technology and research space for SDSU students and faculty will be the second phase of this project that will have 80 acres of open space and a river park.

“Thirty-four acres of park space along the San Diego River and recreation, hiking and walking trails and biking trails. Children's play area,” said Jacobs.

The entire development is planned for everyone to play. “SDSU Mission Valley is really for San Diego,” said Jacobs.

San Diego State says the Riverwalk Project should be completed by 2023.

The Aztecs will host the first game at Snapdragon Stadium against the Arizona Wildcats at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Tune into CBS 8 for the game and for a pregame show at 11 a.m.