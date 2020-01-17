SAN DIEGO — There is just one men's college basketball team in the nation without a loss and that team is San Diego State's. The Aztecs are 18-0, and they'll put their perfect record on the line at home Saturday against Nevada.

Students and alumni are sharing their excitement for all things Aztec.

“I am very excited. It has been a while since they have been as good as they are right now,” said season ticket holder of 20 years, Lou Hanoian.

Fifth year student, Rigel Kuhn, showed off his crossover dribble outside Viejas Arena while contemplating the next game that he'll attend.

“Now that they are good, honestly my buddies and I have been talking about going to more games because I’m not going to lie, I haven’t been to a game in a couple [of] years,” Kuhn said.

He’s not the only one. In fact, there’s a line outside the arena ticket office.

“The seats are sold out. It took me like two years to go to a basketball game, but now that they are there, it’s been really cool to see everyone rally behind it,” said SDSU Alum Trent Wann, who just graduated in December.

Lou Hanoian is a mega fan who comes to watch the men’s team practice.

“It’s always fun to have an arena full of people who are cheering on a team that I have a great deal of affection for,” Hanoian said.

Team spirit has been taking over Aztec timelines online.

“Social media is blowing up. Every single person on social media has got 'San Diego State Aztecs' all over it,” Wann said.

The winning streak is causing fair-weather fans to hop on the Aztec bandwagon.

“When I started coming, there was nobody in the arena. It was when the arena first opened and they couldn’t get 1,000 people to the games, but it’s really running and going well,” Hanoian said.

Even new San Diego State students are pumped.

“It’s really exciting. My orientation for my first day of classes is on Tuesday, and we are planning to go as a group to the game,” said Whitney Hamilton of the Sports MBA Program.

Hamilton said if you can stay undefeated this long, you have a really good chance of going far in the tournament.

Diehard fan London Hunter-Valls says now that the team is doing well in basketball, people have a reason to love the school again.

“It feels great. I’ve always known that we are the number one team from the day I got here at this campus, and we were losing every game, but you know what? It feels good to be champions now. Even though we are not there yet, we’re coming close,’ he said.

