SDSU Aztecs upset #20 Colorado State, knocking Rams from unbeaten ranks

The San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball team was thrown a COVID curveball this week leading the Aztecs to take on a ranked Ram's team much earlier than planned.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball team was thrown a curveball early this season. Their opponents that were on the planned schedule, the Nevada Wolfpack, had to withdraw from Saturday’s match up due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wolfpacks program.

Nevada was quickly replaced by the 20th ranked Colorado State Rams where the Aztecs were faced with one of the most important games of the season so far.

Playing against a team that they weren't scheduled to play till later in the season, the Rams were also the only nationally ranked team in the Mountain West Conference, and one of only three remaining undefeated Division 1 teams going into the weekend.

What made things even more complicated for the Aztecs, was the fact that they would be without guards Adam Seiko and Joshua Tomaic due to COVID protocols.

With all the adversity heading into the game, the Aztecs quickly regrouped and made a statement against the Rams.

The Aztecs were led by guard Matt Bradley who finished the game with 26 points, and defensively the Aztecs stepped up big time to get the upset win. The Aztecs would go on to beat the Rams by 30 points with a score of 79-49 at Viejas Arena.