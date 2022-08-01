'Yea, it's contradictory' | Aztecs beat Colorado State amid COVID-19 concerns

SDSU men's basketball team won a huge game at Viejas Arena while the omicron variant raged.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It was one of the biggest games of the year for San Diego State men’s basketball.

On Saturday, the Aztec’s hosted and beat the 20th ranked Colorado State Rams in a Mountain West Showdown.

Before the players took the court, the Aztecs found themselves shorthanded.

According to the Union Tribune, both Adam Seiko and Joshua Tomaic are both out and going through COVID protocols.

But outside Viejas arena before the big game, the talk was less about basketball and more on the rapidly spreading virus.

While fans flooded Viejas dressed in white, they found San Diego State has put in safeguards in every entrance in order to protect fans.

All those attending the game needed to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within a day.

A testing site was also on scene for unvaccinated fans. While masks are mandatory throughout the entire arena, some went without them.

SDSU students Christian, Jaden and Justin are all die-hard Aztecs fans but are acutely aware that they’re entering a packed arena. Just three days ago, the students found that the first two weeks of the semester will be virtual.

"Yea, it's contradictory," said Christian. "Having a packed stadium and then canceling classes at the same time. It's like, maybe they need to cancel both things or just leave school like actually happening."

The Aztecs did pull off the upset Saturday, but only time will tell if the fans remained safe from the virus in Viejas.