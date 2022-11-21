2022 World Cup | Biggest Team USA watch parties in San Diego

After missing out on the 2018 edition of the tournament, Team USA is back on the world stage at the World Cup this year.

SAN DIEGO — The biggest sporting event in the world is back and fans from across the globe are preparing to cheer on their favorite team!

Soccer fans can attend the largest World Cup at a number of watch parties in the San Diego area on each day Team USA plays, which are on Monday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 29. Each match is scheduled at 11 a.m.

The American Outlaws are hosting a pair of venues for all three of their group stage matches that includes:

O'Brien's Pub in Kearny Mesa

Guava Beach Bar & Grill in Mission Beach

The group also recommends a number of other places:

3 Punk Ales in Chula Vista

Senor Grubby's in Carlsbad and Oceanside

Shakespeare Pub in Mission Hills

Bluefoot Bar and Fairplay in North Park

The Harp in Ocean Beach

GO UNITED STATES!