San Diego hit with 13th atmospheric river | What does this mean for Opening Day?

Rain will fall across San Diego County Wednesday and Thursday. The wet weather is nothing new to San Diego as we see another atmospheric river come our way.

SAN DIEGO — All eyes are on the weather for Opening Day, which will include wet weather, as fans plan their trip to Petco Park.

Current models show a high likelihood of cold temperatures, breezy conditions, and dense cloud cover that will bring about light, sporadic showers through the afternoon and taper off by evening. This follows plenty of rain Wednesday and early Thursday meaning the ground will be wet and saturated again.

Once this storm passes, we'll return to a zonal flow, meaning no major boost or drop in temperatures, but skies should clear significantly from Friday to the weekend. Once Friday arrives, another drier stretch should last from Friday through at least the beginning of next week.

Wind Advisory | Mountains:

March 29, 12:00 PM - March 30, 12:00 AM

Wind Advisory | Deserts:

March 29, 12:00 PM - March 30, 2:00 AM

Winter Weather Advisory | Mountains:

March 30, 12:00 AM - March 30, 4:00 PM





San Diego County Office of Emergency Services and ReadySanDiego.org reports that free sand and sandbags are available to residents and business throughout San Diego County at the following locations:

The Get it Done app can help you report blocked storm drains, potholes, and broken streetlights

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers

Report flooding to the City's emergency dispatch center at 619-527-7500

Report downed electrical lines or gas emergencies to San Diego Gas & Electric at 800-411-7343

ReadySanDiego.org has information on how to protect yourself and your property during a flooding situation

For more information on preparing for a storm and what to do during and after the rain, click here to be taken to the City of San Diego’s Storm Preparedness website.