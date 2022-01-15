Tsunami warning issued along San Diego coast after underwater volcano eruption near Tonga

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County beaches were under a tsunami warning Saturday after an underwater volcano erupted in the South Pacific.
People were advised to move off the beach and out of the harbors and marinas, avoid the coastline and not to go to the coast to watch the tsunami.
Waves capable of producing strong currents hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures were expected to arrive starting at 7:50 a.m. Wave heights of 1 to 2 feet were expected
No evacuation orders were in place in San Diego County.
"Seeing some surges on the Port San Luis tsunami gauge. Reporting up to a 24 cm residual so far. That's 9.4 inches or about 19 inches from the bottom and top of the residual," the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office tweeted at 8:08 a.m.
The NWS said at 7:05 a.m. that there were "no significant concerns about inundation."
The warning was in effect for Alaska, Hawaii and the entire California coast.
The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, near Tonga, erupted late Friday. A tsunami hit Tonga's largest island, Tongatapu, according to CNN, which reported that waves were flooding the capital.
San Diego County posted an emergency incident message and sent out mobile push alerts Saturday morning warning that "coastal areas of San Diego County could experience strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats and coastal structures." The warning asked people to avoid the coastline and move off the beach and out of the harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami.
Here is when tsunami activity was expected Saturday morning, according to the Tsunami Warning Center in California:
- Fort Bragg 0735 PST
- Monterey 0735 PST
- Port San Luis 0740 PST
- Santa Barbara 0745 PST
- La Jolla 0750 PST
- Los Angeles Harb 0750 PST
- Newport Beach 0755 PST
- Oceanside 0755 PST
- Crescent City 0800 PST
- San Francisco 0810 PST
WATCH RELATED: How vulnerable is California to tsunamis? (Oct 2019)