Hot Button

San Diego Humane Society president publishes guide to at-home pet care
'The Complete Guide to Pet Health, Behavior, and Happiness' offers expert advice on at-home pet care for dogs, cats and other domestic pets.
MORNING-EXTRA
Last Chance to Enter to Win a Dream House and Support a Great Cause
Play

Orange County woman freed after kidnapping in Uganda
LOCAL
San Diego gas prices near $4 a gallon
LOCAL
San Diego sheriffs investigating shooting in Lakeside
LOCAL
Who is running for president in 2020? (Updated April 8)
NEWS
San Diego City Council votes against selling Skateworld property
LOCAL
Destiny Guns escapes East County San Diego detention center, reward offered for info
LOCAL
Customers say SDG&E time-of-use plans seem similar
LOCAL
Nathan Fletcher: San Diego County leading the way on clean air
LOCAL
Actress Felicity Huffman agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scheme
LOCAL
Parkinson's Association Step-by-Step 5K held at Liberty Station
LOCAL
San Diego Humane Society president publishes guide to at-home pet care
MORNING-EXTRA
Festival Ready Fashion
MORNING-EXTRA
Your beauty, outfit and survival guide to music festivals
How do you survive Coachella, Stagecoach or KABOO? Here are some helpful tips to enjoy and survive the festivals.
MORNING-EXTRA
Milkin’ San Diego: Jenny Visits the Pierogi Truck
Pierogi, Bigos and kielbasa! Jenny checks out all the Pierogi Truck has to offer.
MORNING-EXTRA
Easy ways to save money around your home
San Diego is incredibly expensive, but there are ways to cut costs starting inside your home.
MORNING-EXTRA
Comedian, actress, author and speaker Kim Coles in San Diego for her book release & workshop
This isn't your typical event...you will LAUGH, SHOUT and GEAR UP to Open Your G.I.F.T.S.!
MORNING-EXTRA
Experience 'Meditative Vibes' while supporting Mira Mesa's High School Football Team
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 6th 12:30-2:30pm to support the Mira Mesa High School with a very unique fitness experience called 'Meditative Vibes'.
MORNING-EXTRA
Emilio Estevez stars and directs in an all-star cast in his new film "The Public"
The drama is about a group pf homeless people who seek refuge during a bitter cold Midwestern storm in the public library - and tackles some of our country’s most challenging issues - homelessness, mental illness, and democracy itself.
MORNING-EXTRA
Perry Mattfeld sheds light on CW show "In the Dark"
The star of the CW drama "In The Dark" sheds some light on the new series, which premiered Thursday night.
MORNING-EXTRA
Celebrate spring this weekend at the 27th Annual San Marcos Spring Festival & Street Fair
Join the fun this Sunday, April 7! This family festival, hosted by The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, has something for everyone!
MORNING-EXTRA
Sam the Cooking Guy to host cooking competition in Little Italy
Three teams of two will battle it out in an "Iron Chef" type competition. The competitors will have to create a tasty dish out of ingredients that are presented to them
MORNING-EXTRA
