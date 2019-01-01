WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:23AM
64
San Diego, CA
San Diego Weather Summary: 64 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KFMB Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health Alert
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Traffic
Gas Prices
Webcams
Sports
Latest Sports
Padres
Shows
CW Network
Entertainment Tonight
Morning Extra
San Diego Living
TV listings
Features
Adopt 8
CBS8 Animals
Change It Up
Contests
Consumer Alert
Crimefighters
Daily Dose
DEALBOSS
DIY
Food
Hot Button
iNewsouce
News 8 Throwback
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Zevely Zone
Your Stories
Verify
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Contact Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Jobs
TV listings
RSS Feeds
© 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
San Diego Humane Society president publishes guide to at-home pet care
San Diego Humane Society president publishes guide to at-home pet care
'The Complete Guide to Pet Health, Behavior, and Happiness' offers expert advice on at-home pet care for dogs, cats and other domestic pets.
MORNING-EXTRA
MORE
Hot Button
The CBS 8 Honda Hot Button Experience
San Diego Nice Guys are offering a hand up, not a handout
San Diego teen suffers spontaneous brain hemorrhage
More Hot Button
Play
San Diego Living
Last Chance to Enter to Win a Dream House and Support a Great Cause
Take Charge of Your Heart Health
15th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance
More San Diego Living
Featured Videos
Orange County woman freed after kidnapping in Uganda
LOCAL
San Diego gas prices near $4 a gallon
LOCAL
San Diego sheriffs investigating shooting in Lakeside
LOCAL
Who is running for president in 2020? (Updated April 8)
NEWS
San Diego City Council votes against selling Skateworld property
LOCAL
Destiny Guns escapes East County San Diego detention center, reward offered for info
LOCAL
Customers say SDG&E time-of-use plans seem similar
LOCAL
Nathan Fletcher: San Diego County leading the way on clean air
LOCAL
Actress Felicity Huffman agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scheme
LOCAL
Parkinson's Association Step-by-Step 5K held at Liberty Station
LOCAL
San Diego Humane Society president publishes guide to at-home pet care
MORNING-EXTRA
Festival Ready Fashion
MORNING-EXTRA
Your beauty, outfit and survival guide to music festivals
How do you survive Coachella, Stagecoach or KABOO? Here are some helpful tips to enjoy and survive the festivals.
MORNING-EXTRA
Milkin’ San Diego: Jenny Visits the Pierogi Truck
Pierogi, Bigos and kielbasa! Jenny checks out all the Pierogi Truck has to offer.
MORNING-EXTRA
Easy ways to save money around your home
San Diego is incredibly expensive, but there are ways to cut costs starting inside your home.
MORNING-EXTRA
Comedian, actress, author and speaker Kim Coles in San Diego for her book release & workshop
This isn't your typical event...you will LAUGH, SHOUT and GEAR UP to Open Your G.I.F.T.S.!
MORNING-EXTRA
Experience 'Meditative Vibes' while supporting Mira Mesa's High School Football Team
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 6th 12:30-2:30pm to support the Mira Mesa High School with a very unique fitness experience called 'Meditative Vibes'.
MORNING-EXTRA
Emilio Estevez stars and directs in an all-star cast in his new film "The Public"
The drama is about a group pf homeless people who seek refuge during a bitter cold Midwestern storm in the public library - and tackles some of our country’s most challenging issues - homelessness, mental illness, and democracy itself.
MORNING-EXTRA
Perry Mattfeld sheds light on CW show "In the Dark"
The star of the CW drama "In The Dark" sheds some light on the new series, which premiered Thursday night.
MORNING-EXTRA
Celebrate spring this weekend at the 27th Annual San Marcos Spring Festival & Street Fair
Join the fun this Sunday, April 7! This family festival, hosted by The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, has something for everyone!
MORNING-EXTRA
Sam the Cooking Guy to host cooking competition in Little Italy
Three teams of two will battle it out in an "Iron Chef" type competition. The competitors will have to create a tasty dish out of ingredients that are presented to them
MORNING-EXTRA
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
Jobs
© 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.